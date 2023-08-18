Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 7,974,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 506% from the average daily volume of 1,315,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 10.1 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.