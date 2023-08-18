HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Terran Orbital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million.
Terran Orbital Stock Performance
Shares of LLAP opened at $1.24 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terran Orbital by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Terran Orbital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.
