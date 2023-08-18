HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 329.18% from the stock’s current price.

SPRB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.46. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

