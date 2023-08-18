HC Wainwright Weighs in on Delcath Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.80 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.