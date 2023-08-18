HC Wainwright Weighs in on Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Prelude Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $3.45 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prelude Therapeutics

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 869,565 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares in the company, valued at $58,188,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.