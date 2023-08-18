Head to Head Analysis: SOS (NYSE:SOS) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SOS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $260.03 million 5.39 -$229.45 million N/A N/A BTCS $1.31 million 11.14 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.91

This table compares SOS and BTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SOS and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

BTCS beats SOS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

(Get Free Report)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.