Head to Head Comparison: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) vs. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ocugen and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 810.95%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,093.06%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ocugen.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Ocugen has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocugen and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 2.33 -$81.35 million ($0.36) -1.22 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($11.36) -0.41

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -86.48% -70.76% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -159.48%

Summary

Ocugen beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. It has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

