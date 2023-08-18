Head-To-Head Comparison: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 28.58% 12.74% 1.36% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.85% 15.98% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.8% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $428.78 million 2.83 $125.42 million $4.03 9.04 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $71.00 million 1.56 $16.12 million $3.08 6.43

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TriCo Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.96%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. In addition, it provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. Further, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts, as well as offers insurance agency services. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

