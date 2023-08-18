Head to Head Contrast: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) vs. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International -25.84% N/A N/A LanzaTech Global N/A -54.90% -25.71%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $8.76 million 0.75 -$1.74 million ($0.03) -3.33 LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mace Security International and LanzaTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LanzaTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mace Security International.

Risk & Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mace Security International and LanzaTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

LanzaTech Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Mace Security International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

