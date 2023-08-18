Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,149,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

