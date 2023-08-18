HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 361,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

