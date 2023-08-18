Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price target on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 369,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,217. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

