Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. 83,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,574. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 896.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

