Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169.51 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $169.51 million and approximately $113,182.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.64 or 0.00017788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,080.54 or 0.99990815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.71724301 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $114,191.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

