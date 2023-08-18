Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 5.3%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.31. 86,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 337,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,718,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

