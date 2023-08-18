Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.73. 126,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,051. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

