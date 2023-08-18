Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.22.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 185,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

