HI (HI) One Day Volume Hits $619,299.28

HI (HI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $619,299.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,718.29 or 1.00043720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00329702 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $504,064.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.