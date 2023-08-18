Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Stock Price Up 72.7%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) shares rose 72.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 143,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 28,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

