Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,005. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

