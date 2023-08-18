Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 113,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,092. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after buying an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after buying an additional 455,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after buying an additional 995,676 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after buying an additional 1,104,101 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

