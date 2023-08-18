Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,245 ($15.79) to GBX 1,230 ($15.60) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,404 ($17.81) to GBX 1,387 ($17.59) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($19.98) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.70) to GBX 1,070 ($13.57) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
