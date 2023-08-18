HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIVE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,566. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 176.18%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 174.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.