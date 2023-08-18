Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.16

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.16 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 213.50 ($2.71). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.71), with a volume of 288,165 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.69) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £379.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

