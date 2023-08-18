Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. 382,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 138,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

