Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.18.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.43. 870,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

