Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.52-$15.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.53 billion-$154.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.28 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

