HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HTBI

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 34,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846. The stock has a market cap of $410.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.33 million. Analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.