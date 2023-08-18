Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.