Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.69

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 594805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.