Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.69

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 594805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.
