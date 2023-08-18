Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 836,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLI opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,389 shares of company stock worth $1,589,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

