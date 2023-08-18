Howard W. Robin Sells 19,998 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,799 shares in the company, valued at $717,443.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NKTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.07.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.