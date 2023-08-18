Howard W. Robin Sells 19,998 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,799 shares in the company, valued at $717,443.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NKTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 311,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,302,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 250,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

