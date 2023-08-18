HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,038 shares of company stock valued at $23,501,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $491.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.37.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.