Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $32.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $488.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

