Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HURC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

