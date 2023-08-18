ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,527 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

