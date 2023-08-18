IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.