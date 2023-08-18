IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.02. 253,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 537,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IDYA. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

