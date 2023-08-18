Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVE. TheStreet downgraded Identiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Identiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 40,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,773. Identiv has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

