IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.73.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.73. 131,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.29. IDEX has a twelve month low of $195.27 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

