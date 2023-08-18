Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.74. The stock had a trading volume of 290,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.