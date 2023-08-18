Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Down 4.5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.19. 102,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 365,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.
The company has a market capitalization of $889.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
