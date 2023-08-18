Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Immunic by 210.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 148,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 31.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
