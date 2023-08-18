ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. 528,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,818,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

In other news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

See Also

