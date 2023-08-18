Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage makes up approximately 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.