Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

