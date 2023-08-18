Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.47 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

