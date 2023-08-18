Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.16 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $543.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,910 shares of company stock worth $15,207,588. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

