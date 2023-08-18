Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,554 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $217.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

View Our Latest Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.