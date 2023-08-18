Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 10,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 103,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 542.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average is $147.19. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $185.56.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 587.50%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $2,516,326. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

